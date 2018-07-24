Demi Lovato was reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles Tuesday after an apparent heroin overdose.
TMZ reports that the 25-year-old singer was rushed from her Hollywood Hills home to the hospital around noon local time, and her condition is unknown. She is currently receiving treatment, according to the gossip site.
Reps for the singer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told the Daily News it responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Dr. for a 25-year-old female Tuesday, but could not confirm the woman was Lovato.
