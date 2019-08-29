In the Theatreworks production of “The Mountaintop,” Calvin Thompson — playing Martin Luther King Jr. — talks emotionally about the shooting death of Larry Payne by Memphis police in 1968.
While Thompson delivers the lines in each performance, he’s thinking about De’Von Bailey, shot and killed by police in Colorado Springs in August.
“That is something I tap into,” Thompson says.
Thompson has watched police video of the Bailey shooting, but stopped watching once shots were fired.
“A lot of people are hurt by De’von Bailey’s death,” Thompson says. “No one should die. No matter what he was doing. To be shot in the back? It makes it that much more of a tangible feeling to pull from for this production because it is literally right here in the air of the Springs.”
DETAILS - “The Mountaintop”
2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sept. 8, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, 5225 N Nevada Ave. $20-46.75; 255-3232, uccspresents.org
