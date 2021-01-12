Fans will sing and dance along with David Byrne and his Broadway team in “David Byrne’s American Utopia.” Spike Lee directs the concert film in a sweeping, bizarre way fitting to the Talking Heads frontman. Streaming on HBO Max. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
David Byrne, Spike Lee join forces in | Pikes Pick
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
