Get ready to tune your phone or computer to this virtual concert, featuring some of the biggest names in Colorado music and music in general.

The "Banding Together" concert on Saturday, May 30, will have streamed performances by Dave Matthews, Jack Johnson and The Lumineers and mark the official launch of the Colorado Music Relief Fund, which benefits musicians who are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show, presented by Breckenridge Brewery, will stream at comusicrelief.org and on-air at the Denver/Boulder radio station KBCO-97.3 FM and CBS Denver.

The lineup also includes stars such as Brandi Carlile, Michael Franti, Rodrigo y Gabriela and Sam Bush and Colorado artists such as Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Nathaniel Rateliff, The String Cheese Incident. More will be announced.

Backed by the state of Colorado, the Colorado Music Relief Fund is also supported by 7S Management, the Colorado Music Hall of Fame, Colorado State University and Rateliff’s Marigold Project.

This effort comes weeks after Rateliff and The Lumineers, among other top names in Colorado music, helped raise $600,000 from its “Colorado Gives Back” concert on May 8.