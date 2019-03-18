It will be a comedic one-two punch when Grammy Award-winners Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart unite forces Aug. 9 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison.
Tickets are $69.75 to $169.75 and will be available through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Program beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. You must register before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Go online to ticketmaster.com.
Tickets to the public will be on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
Chappelle released a series of Netflix specials in the past two years, including "The Age of Spin" and "Deep in the Heart of Texas." He's also well-known for the Comedy Central series "Chappelle's Show" that ran from 2003 through 2006.
Stewart, who started his career in stand-up, went on to host the Comedy Central satirical news show "The Daily Show" from 1999 to 2015.