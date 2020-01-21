They'll be watching you.

Pop rockers Daryl Hall and John Oates, widely known as Hall & Oates, will revisit the heyday of their '70s and '80s popularity while on tour this year. They'll make a stop at Denver's Pepsi Center June 14. Singer songwriter KT Tunstall and rock band Squeeze will open the show.

Ticket prices haven't been announced. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Thursday. Go online to ticketmaster.com.

The musicians got their start in 1970, and are best known for their six No. 1 hits: "Rich Girl," "Kiss on My List," "Private Eyes," "I Can't Go for That (No Can Do)," "Maneater" and "Out of Touch."