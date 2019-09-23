America's favorite TV dancers will bring their fancy footwork to Pikes Peak Center next year.
"Dancing With the Stars — Live Tour 2020," starring professional dancers from season 28, including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy and Sasha Farber, will be in town March 17.
Tickets are $39.95 to $99.95. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
The show will feature routines from the TV show and new numbers choreographed for the tour, such as cha cha, foxtrot, salsa and tango.