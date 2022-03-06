Alan Bersten isn’t sure what his signature dance move is, though it could be taking off his shirt.
The “Dancing With the Stars” troupe member is sure about his favorite style of dance, though.
“The Argentine tango,” Bersten said from a “Dancing With the Stars Live” tour stop in Knoxville, Tenn. “It’s the most passionate. You’re able to do tricks, and it’s not flashy, but intimate and mysterious.”
Bersten will be one of about 10 dancers to star in the new show arriving at Pikes Peak Center Wednesday. He’ll be joined by Brandon Armstrong, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and others, including former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristow, who won season 29 of “DWTS.” She’ll host and dance during the stage show, which will showcase 35-40 numbers in all styles, including cha-cha, foxtrot, salsa and tango.
Bersten enjoys going on tour for a simple reason: “You just go out there and enjoy dancing. You can’t get eliminated.”
Those who keep up with ABC’s popular dance competition will know the popular and charming dancer who’s been part of the show’s professional troupe since 2017, when he and his partner, ’80s music queen Debbie Gibson, finished 12th.
Since then, his partners have included model Alexis Ren, with whom he developed a romantic relationship and canoodled on air before splitting up post-season; Amanda Kloots, a performer and host on “The Talk” whose husband, Nick Cordero, a Broadway actor, died due to COVID-related complications; and former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown. The latter pair took home the famed mirror ball trophy for their first place finish in 2019.
It was a win he did not see coming.
“I thought, ‘She’s good, but we have James Van Der Beek, who is America’s heartthrob and an amazing dancer,’” Bersten said. “It’ll be really hard to beat him. I never expected us to win, but I dreamt about it and hoped for it.”
“DWTS” dancers don’t have any say who their celebrity partner is. Nor do they know their level of skill, though they quickly find out during their first meeting, which serves as a very short rehearsal where they do a few steps and receive the hard truth.
“Once this starts, it’s full-speed ahead,” Bersten said. “I care for my partners a lot. I want the best out of them, and I’m not afraid to push them. I know what they’re capable of even if they don’t.”
The Minnesota dancer started earning his dance stripes at 7, thanks to parents who adored the graceful moves of ballroom dance. After dancing at a local studio for a couple of years, they created a space to bring in teachers from New York to improve Bersten and his brother.
“I never knew a life without it,” he said. “There was never a day I didn’t dance. There wasn’t even a question of what I wanted to do when I grew up.”
At 18, he was a finalist on the reality TV dance competition “So You Think You Can Dance,” then spent four seasons as part of the “DWTS” troupe. He was able to fill in for the professional dancers when they were injured, which led to his debut in season 25. Along the way, he also served as a mentor and choreographer for the first season of “DWTS: Juniors.”
For Bersten, dancing doesn’t only keep him physically fit, but emotionally healthy.
“It’s hard to get the right words out,” he said. “With dancing my body does it without me thinking. I’m able to release emotions I can’t put into words. It feels nice to not only talk things out, but to move things out and talk with your body.”Contact the writer: 636-0270