2018 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals

Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney of musical group Dan + Shay, will perform Oct. 15, 2020, at Pepsi Center in Denver. Courtesy

 Al Wagner

Uber-popular country duo Dan + Shay will make it to the Mile High City next year.

The Grammy Award-winning group will bring their "Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour" to Denver's Pepsi Center on Oct. 15, 2020. American Express Card members can purchase tickets from 10 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $39.50 to $79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 800-745-3000 or go online to ticketmaster.com.

The duo recently paired with pop icon Justin Bieber on the new single, "10,000 Hours." Their most recent eponymously-titled third album has remained at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart all year, thanks to hits such as "Tequila," "Speechless" and "All to Myself."

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Load comments