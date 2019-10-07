Uber-popular country duo Dan + Shay will make it to the Mile High City next year.
The Grammy Award-winning group will bring their "Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour" to Denver's Pepsi Center on Oct. 15, 2020. American Express Card members can purchase tickets from 10 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $39.50 to $79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 800-745-3000 or go online to ticketmaster.com.
The duo recently paired with pop icon Justin Bieber on the new single, "10,000 Hours." Their most recent eponymously-titled third album has remained at the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart all year, thanks to hits such as "Tequila," "Speechless" and "All to Myself."