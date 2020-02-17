When was the last time you caught a play in London’s West End? I’m guessing maybe never? Well, here you go. National Theatre Live will present a new adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s classic 1897 play “Cyrano de Bergerac,” starring James McAvoy, of “X-Men” fame. The three-hour show starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cinemark Tinseltown USA and XD and Regal Interquest Stadium 14. This is the play about a man with a larger nose than society might deem attractive. He falls for Roxane, but worries his schnoz might prevent her from returning the affection; fathomevents.com.
Can you feel the anticipation? Season two of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” comes to a dramatic close tonight with the crowning of the winner and a finale stuffed with special guests. 7 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service