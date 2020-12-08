There will be no giant ice sculptures decorating Cripple Creek's Bennett Avenue next year.
The Cripple Creek Ice Fest Committee has canceled the Cripple Creek Ice Festival. The annual event, which draws up to 20,000 visitors, was scheduled for Feb. 6-14.
“The COVID-19 numbers and unknown behavior of the virus, along with concerns for the health, safety and wellbeing of the citizens, workers, service providers and visitors to our community were the underlying factors in the committee’s decision," said the City of Cripple Creek Marketing and Events Director Jeff Mosher in a press release.
The festival features teams of ice carvers from around the country competing to transform 300-pound blocks of ice into works of art. The committee hopes the festival can return in 2022.