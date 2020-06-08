Attention, Colorado couples: Here’s your chance to star in the next binge-worthy dating show.
Sharp Entertainment, which is behind TLC’s hit show “90 Day Fiancé,” is looking for Colorado residents to cast in a new documentary series about the struggles and bliss of romantic relationships.
Here’s the twist for this show: One part of the long-distance couple must live “off the grid” and the other half should be a city dweller.
“We are looking for unmarried couples, in long distance relationships, that are ready to take the next steps in their relationship and move in with their significant other,” the casting call reads. “This docu-series will follow the city-goer as they take a leap of faith in their long-distance relationship and move in with their partner off-the-grid.”
The show, tentatively called “Mountain Love,” will air on a major cable network, says casting director Easton Edwin of Sharp Entertainment. The attached network has not been announced yet.
How does one know if they fit the bill of living off the grid?
“Ideally, it’s someone who lives on the land,” Edwin said. “They hunt and fish and they don’t rely on technology. They love the outdoors.”
Their partner, then, might like the outdoors.
“But they can’t picture hunting an animal,” Edwin said. “Or they’re always texting friends and they go to the grocery store three times a week. They can’t imagine what they'd do without a grocery store.”
Sharp’s nationwide casting search ends Wednesday. Edwin said she targeted Colorado because “you get a lot of diversity of the mountain life and the city life.”
It’s possible, for example, that one half of the couple lives in Denver or another Colorado city and the other half lives remotely up in the mountains.
After five or six couples are chosen, crews will follow along as they both move to an off-the-grid lifestyle and viewers will see “if they’re able to make it work,” says Edwin.
“It’s about those opposite lifestyles coming together,” she said.
The filming schedule is uncertain, due to COVID-19 concerns. The show will hopefully film this year and air in 2021.
As for the tone of the TV series, Edwin describes it as "kind of like if a documentary and a reality show had a baby."
In addition to “90 Day Fiancé,” Sharp Entertainment is behind Lifetime’s “Marrying Millions,” WE’s “Love After Lockup” and National Geographic’s “Doomsday Preppers.”
Edwin said she sees “Mountain Love” becoming another big hit.
“It’s definitely something different,” she said. “We see people who live off the grid in general on TV, but the relationship is never the focus.”
Interested in being on the show? Send an email to mountainlovecasting2020@gmail.com.