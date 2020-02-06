Food service at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, 1400 E. Boulder St., is provided by Sodexo, which hires a team of highly qualified chefs.

Most recently they have introduced the Chef’s Exhibition Table, which has been a huge success with hospital employees, patients and visitors. The idea grew out of executive chef Ben Patterson’s desire to “not do hospital food in the hospital.”

The table is a place where his culinary staff can have fun and get creative with food. There might be Asian Indian butter chicken one day of the week or Japanese ramen another day. Fridays always has a carving station with prime rib being a big hit.

“There’s a five-week rotation,” he said. “That keeps things from getting boring and the chefs are free to come up with new ideas.”

What started off as a once-a-week option quickly grew to five days. And the price is right. Mondays through Thursdays the meal is $5.99 and Fridays it’s $6.99. On a recent Friday, there was a choice of half a rotisserie chicken or beef tri-tip for entrees, served with scalloped potatoes, broccolini and rolls. Lunch is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.