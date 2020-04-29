It’s one of those questions that keeps coming up with friends over Zoom or Facetime or even boring regular phone calls: “What’s the first thing you’ll do when the world opens back up?”
I don’t have to think about my answer.
When this is over, I’ll go see live music as soon as I possibly can.
I understand why concerts can’t and shouldn’t be happening right now. I get it. But still. I miss concerts.
I miss walking into a tiny venue, not knowing who’s playing and walking out with a new favorite band. I miss going to see one of my favorite bands. I miss the energy. I miss the liveliness and loudness of it. I miss my mind not thinking about anything other than what’s right in front of me. When a song is so good, you lean over to a friend and do that weird smile-nod thing that says, “This is so good.” I miss going to a show by myself. I really miss being in the same room with dozens or hundreds of strangers. I even miss strangers bumping into me. Yeah, that’s how you know we’ve been in quarantine for too long.
Don’t get me wrong. These past few weeks have brought good. When you’re forced to slow down, you might be super productive and learn how to make Chinese chicken or find more time to call your grandma. Or you might just take stock of all those things you miss, those things that make your life full and interesting and uniquely yours.
One evening in October, I splurged (spent way too much money) on tickets to Taylor Swift’s LoverFest in Los Angeles. You can ask my friends and my mom: It’s the thing I was looking forward to this summer. Last time I looked, the countdown app on my phone showed less than 100 days until the concert.
Then, I saw the post last week.
“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”
Swift made the right call, as are other musicians canceling tours and shows. I still cried.
The coronavirus outbreak is taking a lot from us. I know my weekend plans fall near the bottom of that list.
I also know that we need things like concerts and birthday parties and fancy dinners at restaurants. They’re not essential, sure. But they make us feel alive.
By the way, it’s not just me. I opened up this question up to friends on Instagram: “What do you miss about live music?”
Here are some responses:
• “Everything.”
• “That strange feeling after it’s over. Lights come on, bar closing down, everyone’s figuring what’s next?”
• “I miss the community of strangers you bond with over a shared musical experience.”
•“The atmosphere in a packed crowd.”
• “The mutual connection of everyone in the room!”
• “When an artist stops singing in the middle of chorus or verse to let the crowd finish in unison.”
Who knows when I’ll see a show again. When the time comes, I’m sure I won’t be able to stop smiling. And I’ll soak in the long list of things I missed about it. Without this quarantine, maybe I never would’ve made that list.