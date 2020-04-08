Sweetie's 04.JPG (copy)

The last crusade sandwich at Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop in Salida, Colo. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette)

 Parker Seibold

We've all been there. Craving a sandwich, but not sure what kind of sandwich to make. Here's your solution: sandwich.cool. You'll be taken to a site, simple as can be. There's a yellow background and a question: "How about a sandwich?" Hit the "Make me a sandwich" button and feast your eyes on a random result. Whether it's a French dip or a bratwurst, you'll then be taken to a recipe for how to prepare your meal. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

