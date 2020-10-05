'Crash Bandicoot 4' the perfect blend of past and present | Video Game Haiku Review

Title: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Format: PC, PS4, Xbox One
Price: $59.99
Developer: Toys for Bob
Publisher: Activision
ESRB Rating: E10+ (Everyone aged 10 and older)
The Grade: A
Crash 4 Haiku Review
Quantum masks are cool
New + old = winning
What’s a bandicoot?
What is it? A 3D platformer featuring everyone’s favorite bandicoots, Crash and Coco, and a number of other series favorites. It’s been more than a decade since gamers have been given a new Crash platformer and three years since the “N. Sane Trilogy,” a remastered game that included the first three titles in the series.
Highs: “Crash 4” is the perfect example of how to restart a great franchise. For old school fans of the series, picking up the controller feels like coming home. The game feels intimately familiar, like catching up with a high school buddy you haven’t seen in years. There’s no drop off in the relationship and there’s plenty of things that are new and surprising. It’s the best kind of reunion.
For players new to the series, the reputation of the franchise will finally make sense. Sometimes, when your parents wax poetic about something (a game, a movie, a band) and a younger generation tries it, it’s hard to discern what all the fuss is about. “Crash 4” takes everything great about the original trilogy and makes a modern masterpiece everyone can appreciate.
There’s a silly and overly complicated plot to “Crash 4” but all you really need to know is, per usual, evil doers Dr. Neo Cortex, N. Tropy and their gang of minions are up to no good and its Crash and Coco’s job to stop them. Aside from getting to play as more characters than ever, what makes “Crash 4” truly unique is the use of four Quantum Masks.
These masks are equipped automatically during gameplay and add a greater level of sophistication to some already unique gameplay. Masks that slow down time, manipulate gravity and phase objects in and out of existence are easy to use but tough to master.
Other new features include Timelines, which are interesting side levels that allow you to replay certain levels as Dr. Neo Cortex, Dingodile and Tawna. These characters each have their own unique abilities and are a ton of fun to play with. Flashback Tapes are fun collectibles well worth finding. Two new features, Pass N. Play and Bandicoot Battle, are intriguing ways for two to four players to enjoy the game locally with one controller.
“Crash 4” also has plenty of familiar offerings. Time trials, skins and tons of collectibles make this a game that’s highly replayable. An absolutely stunning visual presentation makes running through some of the same levels easy on the eyes.
Lows: This series is known for its difficulty and “Crash 4” is no exception. To alleviate some of the challenge, gamers are allowed to choose their preferred playstyle. A Retro setting gives you limited lives, just like the original games in the franchise. A Modern setting allows you to continue from your last checkpoint. That said, even with the Modern setting, Crash can certainly be tough to tame, particularly late in the game. Deft skills are required.
The Grade: It’s a challenging thing to bring back a beloved franchise after so much time has passed, the expectations are just so great. Amazingly, developer Toys for Bob has managed to not only meet longtime Crash fans expectations, they’ve exceeded them. This is the best Crash title to date and a must own for anyone who loves an addictive platformer.
Gazette Media Columnist Terry Terrones is a veteran video game journalist. He has written for numerous publications including GamePro, GamesBeat, PC World, GameZone, and Official Xbox Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/terryterrones.