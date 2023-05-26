Colorado Springs may have slipped a few spots this year, from No. 2 to No. 9, in U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of the nation’s “Best Places to Live,” but its tourism tiara remains untarnished, with the city recently earning a spot on Forbes’ 2023 list of the 50 “Best Places to Travel” worldwide.

In the Springs, “tourist” doesn’t necessarily mean out-of-towner.

“A lot of our best tourists are the people who live here, the people who invite their friends and family to do something on the weekend, or to go out and grab happy hour drinks after work,” said Melissa Williams, director of marketing for Visit Colorado Springs.

While most of the bureau's efforts are outward-facing, “to bring people in to visit,” Williams said the target of the annual Crafts & Drafts Drink Passport — a free campaign launched this month offering deals at more than two-dozen (and growing) locations around the city — has always been an audience much closer to home.

“We know these are the people that are spending money at these local businesses, who really love and are proud of them and want to support them,” she said. “This is just one more reason to get out there and go to their favorite establishment, and hopefully go visit someplace they’ve never been before, and try something new.”

That said, the buzz-worthy campaign, now in its seventh year, has been known to draw a “drive market” from further away than across town.

“The last couple years is when people have really started to recognize and look for the passport,” Williams said. “They’re coming from all over the Front Range, and people have come from Kansas, from Texas, talking about the passport.”

It’s free to sign up for the Crafts and Drafts passport (https://www.visitcos.com/dining-nightlife/crafts-drafts-passport/), which operates via a web-based app that lists available deals, including buy-one-get-one and discounts at a “curated collection” of locally owned establishments pouring craft libations, including beer, wine, spirits and coffee.

Sign in and log your visits to participating businesses to earn points for swag, including branded stickers and T-shirts, available until supplies run out.

Williams said she expects the number of businesses participating in the promotional campaign — which runs through the end of 2023 — will continue to grow.

“We have had people (business owners) who aren’t familiar with the program say they’re not interested, then come August, they’re like, 'OK, people are talking about it and we’re seeing lots of promotion for it, so we want in after all,’” Williams said. “We’re anticipating that will happen again this year.”