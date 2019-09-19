Admission is free unless otherwise noted.
Sept. 28: Fall Bazaar and Craft Show — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ellicott Open Door Community Church, 2055 N. Log Road, Calhan; 683-3404, ellicottopendoorcc@gmail.com.
Oct. 5: Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Pikes Peak Community Center, 11122 U.S. 24, Divide; Lana, 689-2950, the_restless_native@yahoo.com.
Oct. 19: Viking Fair — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St.; 351-3554.
Oct. 26: First United Methodist Women's Bazaar — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 420 N. Nevada Ave.; 471-8522.
Oct. 26-27: Fine Arts and Crafts Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 27, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $6, free for ages 12 and younger; fineartandcraftsmarket.com.
Nov. 1-2: Prince of Peace Arts and Crafts Fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 4720 Galley Road; wetchm@gmail.com.
Nov. 9: Holiday Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass lane, Fountain; elpasoco.com/naturecenters.
Nov. 10: Misfits Craft & Art Fair — 2-8 p.m., Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; tinyurl.com/y2sbwkx8.
If you have a craft fair, submit online at coloradosprings.com or email to listings@gazette.com.