A country concert is coming to the new Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs.
Country singers Justin Moore, Chris Janson and Mackenzie Porter will perform at Weidner Field on May 29, Switchbacks Entertainment announced. Moore is known for songs such as “Small Town USA" and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away."
The concert comes with some COVID-19 safety precautions. Stadium capacity will be limited to 50% with social distancing between groups of people that attend the concert together. All fans will be required to wear face masks inside Weidner Field.
Tickets, starting at $15, are available at switchbacksfc.com.
