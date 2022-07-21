Country music star Sara Evans will bring her bucket of suds to Colorado this fall.
Her "Copy That Tour" will drop by Pueblo Memorial Hall on Nov. 3.
Tickets are $39-$76 and are on sale now. Call 719-583-4961 or go online to pueblomemorialhall.com.
The superstar singer has racked up five No. 1 singles in her more than two decades-long career, including “Suds in the Bucket, “A Real Fine Place to Start,” “Born to Fly” and “A Little Bit Stronger."
Her last album, "Copy That," was released in 2020 and features a collection of classic country and pop covers from different decades, including "Come On Eileen," "Crazy Love" and "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry."