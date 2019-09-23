Days after kicking off her "Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour," Miranda Lambert announced plans for another tour with a stop in Colorado.
The country music star will head out next year on a 27-date "Wildcard Tour," which includes a Feb. 1 stop at Pepsi Center in Denver.
The tour shares a name with Lambert's upcoming album that's due out Nov. 1. The album features already released singles such as "Bluebird" and "Way Too Pretty for Prison," a collaboration with Maren Morris.
Openers for Lambert's current tour are exclusively female musicians, including Morris, Elle King, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes, Pistol Annies (of which Lambert is a member) and Ashley McBryde. These singers recently teamed up to release a cover of "Fooled Around and Fell in Love."
For "Wildcard," Lambert, known for songs such as "The House That Built Me" and "Mama's Broken Heart," is switching things up by inviting Cody Johnson and LANCO to join her on tour.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are available at pepsicenter.com and livenation.com.