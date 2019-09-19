Luke Combs is a hot commodity.
The country superstar will bring his "What You See is What You Get Tour" to Broadmoor World Arena on April 19. Tickets are $25 to $65 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 27. Call 520-7469 or go online to axs.com or broadmoorworldarena.com.
Country singers Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will open the show.
Combs is touring in support of his upcoming new album, "What You See is What You Get," scheduled to drop Nov. 8. Five of the new record's songs, including the popular "Beer Never Broke My Heart," were released on "The Prequel," an EP that came out this summer. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.
The Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association both recently deemed Combs new male artist of the year.