Country star Kane Brown is the latest singer coming to a drive-in movie theater near you.

Theaters across the country, including several in Colorado, will screen a never-before-seen concert performed by Brown on Sept. 26.

The event, presented by Encore Drive-In Nights, will come to the following locations in Colorado: Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre in Fort Collins, Park Meadows — Cinema Pop-ups in Lone Tree, Star Drive-In in Monte Vista, Star Drive-In Theatre in Montrose, Tru Vu Drive-In in Delta.

Tickets, which admit up to six people per car, will be available on Thursday at Ticketmaster.com

Since his debut, Brown has helped shift the perception of the country music genre with collaborations with Khalid and John Legend. He's known for hits such as "One Thing Right" and "Cool Again."

Drive-in entertainment events have gained steam throughout the state amid the coronavirus pandemic by allowing people to get out of the house while maintaining social distancing.

Previous Encore Drive-In Nights featured concerts by Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins and Metallica.