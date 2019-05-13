Country and gospel singer Josh Turner will perform July 20 at Pikes Peak Center.
Tickets are $35 to $89 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to axs.com.
Turner found popularity with his 2003 debut album "Long Black Train." His hits include "Hometown Girl," "Would You Go With Me," "Your Man" and "Why Don't We Just Dance."
His latest, "I Serve a Savior," was released last year and features a collection of gospel originals and standards, including "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art."