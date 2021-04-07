Country music star Eric Church will bring his new tour to Denver's Ball Arena on Oct. 15.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7. Members of his fan club, Church Choir, can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. May 4. Go online to ericchurch.com.
Church is touring in support of his upcoming triple album project, "Heart & Soul." The first album, "Heart," will be available April 16. A second album, available exclusively to Church Choir members, will drop April 20. The final recording, "Soul," will come out April 23.
His sixth album, 2018's "Desperate Man," produced the No. 1 hit, "Some of It." Church's other hits include "How 'Bout You," "Guys Like Me," "Smoke a Little Smoke" and "Like a Wrecking Ball."