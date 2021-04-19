Country star Chris Stapleton is bringing his "All-American Road Show" tour to Colorado.
Stapleton's tour kicks off this summer and includes concerts on June 24 and June 25, 2022, at the Ball Arena in Denver.
The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer will be joined by special guests Sheryl Crow and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell.
Tickets, starting at $79, are on sale now at livenation.com.
The tour comes after Stapleton's release of "Starting Over," his latest album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and won album of the year at the ACM Awards. The album includes tunes such as "Maggie's Song" and a version of "The Devil Always Made Me Think Twice."