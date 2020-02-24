Country star Brad Paisley is bringing his 2020 World Tour to Colorado.

The "Whiskey Lullaby" singer will perform May 29 at the Pepsi Center along with artists Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available at pepsicenter.com and livenation.com.

Paisley's tour kicks off on May 15 in Concord, Calif., and runs through Sept. 27.

Paisley put out his debut album, "Who Needs Pictures," in 1999 and has since released 10 more studio albums. His hits include "Remind Me," "She's Everything" and "When I Get Where I'm Going."