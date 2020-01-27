Musician Aaron Lewis' career has a distinct before and after quality.
Some fans know him as the frontman for the popular '90s and 2000s band Staind, which released seven albums, including the 2001 hit ballad "It's Been Awhile."
But in 2010, Lewis went full-throttle country with the single "Country Boy," featuring classic country singers Charlie Daniels and George Jones. That's the persona he'll bring to Pikes Peak Center March 25.
Tickets are $40 to $75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
Lewis' first country album, "The Road," was released in 2012. "Sinner," in 2016, went No. 1 on Billboard charts, and "State I'm In," his third, was released in April.