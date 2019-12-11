Phil Vassar doesn’t use last names when talking about some of the most legendary country musicians.
He doesn’t have to.
“We’ve all been friends forever,” Vassar said. “Tim, Kenny, Garth … we all came to town together and came up together. We were all struggling at the same time.”
To be clear, he’s referring to Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney and Garth Brooks. Just some of his oldest buddies.
The singer-songwriter and piano player from Lynchubrg, Va., moved to Nashville in the 1990s looking for a record deal, just like Tim and Brad and Garth. They’d hang out and play gigs and occasionally ask each other, as Vassar said, “Hey, man, did you get a deal yet?”
His friends got signed. It took time for Vassar.
“Me being a piano player, they were like, ‘We don’t really do that here,’ ” he said. “I kept getting passed over. That’s how Nashville is. It’s hard to break through when you’re a singer-songwriter.”
His f
irst hits
Vassar wrote a bunch of songs and initially held firm on recording them himself, even those his buddies wanted to cut his work. Eventually, as time kept passing without a deal of his own, Vassar let up.
“I got fed up,” he said. “I was like, ‘You guys just cut them.’”
Those tunes took off. If you listened to country radio 20 years ago, then you know the Vassar-written hits: Collin Raye’s “Little Red Rodeo,” Tim McGraw’s “For A Little While,” Jo Dee Messina’s versions of “Bye, Bye” and “I’m Alright” and Alan Jackson’s “Right on the Money.”
He also wrote “My Next Thirty Years,” which McGraw made a mega-hit.
“After that,” Vassar said, “They were all like, ‘Hey, man, you want a record label?’ ”
People started listening to Vassar’s voice, not just his lyrics. He went on to have hits of his own, like “Just Another Day in Paradise,” “Carlene” and “Six-Pack Summer.” He has released eight studio albums and will be releasing a new album, recorded from his home studio, in 2020.
This year, Vassar celebrated the 20th anniversary of some of his best-known songs with a tour called “Hitsteria.”
Teaming up with Lonestar
Early in his career, Vassar got some advice from another friend, Kenny Rogers.
“He said, ‘I do this Christmas tour. You ought to do it,’ ” Vassar said. “It became this huge successful brand for him. And you know, he was right.”
Vassar has gone on a holiday tour every year since 2009. He released a Christmas album, “Noel,” in 2011.
Vassar is teaming up with Lonestar this month on a “Holiday & Hits” tour. They play Thursday at the Pikes Peak Center.
“The one thing you learn is that people want to hear your hits,” Vassar said. “You don’t want to do a whole night of Christmas music.”
The two country acts will perform a mix of Christmas songs, including their original collaboration called “Not So Silent Night,” plus hits from each of their collections.
Songs that last
Vassar says he still loves playing songs he wrote more than 20 years ago. He long ago made tunes such as “Bye Bye” and “My Next Thirty Years” part of his set.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “I’m having more fun right now playing music than ever. There are a lot of great things going on now, after all these years.”
One of those great things?
You’ll still hear his songs played on country radio and live. Newcomer Lauren Alaina, for example, has taken to covering “I’m Alright” at her concerts.
“That’s kind of fun,” Vassar said. “People are still listening to these songs I recorded 25 years ago.”
It’s no secret they sound different from what’s on mainstream country radio these days.
Last week, Rolling Stone published a list of 30 of the best “bro country” songs of the 2010s, in honor of the last decade being dominated by songs, as the publication said, with lyrics about booze, girls and trucks. “Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line topped the list.
“I think it is different,” Vassar said with a laugh. “Hey, it’s changed into something. I don’t know if I like it or not.”
He’s slow to judge, though.
“You do your thing and let everyone else do their thing,” he said. “There’s really good stuff out there. But I’m not going to stoop to what everyone else is doing, just because that’s what they’re doing.”
In short, he says, he just doesn’t like bad music. And bad music doesn’t (usually) stick around for decades.
“If you write something that’s really good, it lasts forever,” he said. “A lot of artists will come and go. I want to be one that lasts. That’s what we strive for.”