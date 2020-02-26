Grammy Award-winning country singer songwriter Maren Morris will bring her new "RSVP: The Tour" to Denver this summer.
The woman behind the No. 1 single "The Bones" will perform Sept. 7 at Red Rocks in Morrison.
Tickets are $39.95 to $79.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
Citi card members can purchase presale tickets from 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, through 10 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Go online to citientertainment.com.
Last year, Morris took home album of the year for "Girl" at the Country Music Association Awards. Rolling Stone, Billboard and others also called it one of the best of 2019.
Her debut album, "Walk On," was released in 2005, and her debut single, "My Church," won a Grammy for country solo performance.