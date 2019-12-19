Granger Smith
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: The Grizzly Rose, 5450 N. Valley Highway, Denver
Price: $28; grizzlyrose.com
Whatever comes to mind when you think of country music, Granger Smith’s songs probably fit the picture. His hits include “Backroad Song,” “If the Boot Fits” and “Bury Me in Blue Jeans.” There’s also “Damn Strait,” a sort of ode to George Strait, the country legend who inspired Smith to learn to play the guitar. And then there’s Smith’s alter-ego, Earl Dibbles Jr., a parody of bro country singers. The overalls-wearing Dibbles is behind over-the-top tunes like “The Country Boy Song,” which professes, “If you got a dip in your lip, help me sing along.” Dibbles is expected to make an appearance this weekend.
The Downstairs Players
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
Price: $20; lulusdownstairs.com
The Downstairs Players are a recently formed supergroup of seven Colorado musicians. Together, they’ll back an array of artists for a holiday-themed concert and variety show at Lulu’s Downstairs, the venue that inspired the band’s name. During this holiday review, you can expect to jam along to an array of covers of new and classic songs, plus some holiday hits.
Charlie Parr
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bluebird Theater,3317 E Colfax Ave, Denver
Price: $20; bluebirdtheater.net
Country blues musician Charlie Parr has to be part machine. He has put out 14 albums since 2002, a pace that works out to nearly one album per year. The records range from “1922” to “I Dreamed I Saw Paul Bunyan Last Night.”
The Minnesota-born singer’s most recent album, which came out in September, is self-titled and adds to his illustrious songbook, including tunes such as “Rocky Raccoon” and “Cheap Wine.” He’s on tour now with opening act Dead Horses, the Milwaukee-based folk band fronted by Sarah Vos.
‘Christmas Symphony’
When: 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
Price: $35-$43; pikespeakcenter.com
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic and the Colorado Springs Chorale will perform holiday hits. The program, called “Christmas Symphony,” includes Arcangelo Corelli’s “Christmas Concerto” and Handel’s “Messiah.”
Also performing• Kiltro and Nina de Freitas,8 p.m. Saturday, Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., $10-$12; lulusdownstairs.com
• Walker Williams, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, The Whiskey Baron,5781 N Academy Blvd, whiskeybarondancehallandsaloon.com
• Doozy with YoungNBlesses, Tyler Hights, Marley Machin, Tony Bullet, VRSE and more, 7 p.m. Friday, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $15; blacksheeprocks.com
• TubaChristmas, 11:00 a.m. Sunday, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, $10 for participants; artscomplex.com
Amanda Hancock, The Gazette