The phrase “turn up” is not new.
It’s not new for the phrase to go through different phases. It started out meaning something was found, like the lost remote “turned up.” That’s when you could “turn up” the volume on the TV.
These plain definitions turned old-school when rappers such as Soulja Boy, 2Chainz and Future helped make “turn up” a ubiquitous hip-hop lyric and created a lasting lingo.
For more than a decade now, “turn up” has widely been accepted to mean, as Urban Dictionary states, “getting loose” and “being wild.”
In other words, somewhere in some group text between friends, someone is typing, “It’s Friday night and it’s time to turn up!”
In this case, it might have to wait until Saturday.
That’s when country singer Easton Corbin will play a show at Boot Barn Hall in Colorado Springs.
That’s when you’ll hear his new song, called “Turn Up.”
Corbin, a popular musician from Florida who is known for hits such as “All Over the Road” and “Lovin’ You Is Fun,” has country-musicified the “turn up” sentiment.
The song begins with the suggestion to “turn off” the stress of phones and work, before flipping around the turn up phrase.
“Let’s turn up that riverbank dirt road,” he sings. “I’ll turn up the country boy charm. Maybe you’ll turn up in my arms.”
Also, these lyrics: “Maybe turn up a little Conway Twitty. We might just turn up in love.”
This is a much different implementation than, say, what you’ll hear from the rapper Young Thug’s 2016 song of the same name. “Turn up for the club,” the song goes. “Just turn up for the club.”
Corbin has surely heard the phrase in its many forms before. But he wasn’t so sure when a friend mentioned “turn up” as a song idea.
“I wasn’t crazy about it at first,” he said. “It grew on me.”
His friend was inspired after hearing an NBA player talk on TV about “just wanting to turn up.” This was during the beginning of the pandemic, when Corbin figured plenty of people shared that feeling of just wanting to do something fun.
The song came out in May 2020 and became a feel-good hit.
It’s been a favorite for Corbin to play during recent live shows, when the message of “Turn Up” matches the mood in the crowd.
“People are glad to get back out in general,” he said. “I think people were hunkering for it.”
As was Corbin.
He wasn’t used to taking off more than a week from the road. Constant touring has been his life since at least 2010, when his debut single, “A Little More Country Than That,” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.
“2020 definitely sucked,” he said. “I love to be out on the road, so not being able to do that was not fun.”
He used that time to write a new album, which will be released this year. One of his new songs, “Marry That Girl,” is scheduled to debut on a TV show next week.
Corbin’s first impression of that song was different than “Turn Up.”
“As soon as I heard that,” he said. “I thought, ‘That sounds like a sound title to me.’”