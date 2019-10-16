Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced he's headed out on tour, and one of his 16 stops will be in Colorado.
The "Friends and Heroes 2020" tour will come to Pepsi Center in Denver on Saturday, March 14.
Tickets and a limited number of exclusive VIP packages will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25. American Express card members can buy tickets in advance of the general public from 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Go online to blakeshelton.com for more information.
Joining Shelton, who is also known for his role as a judge on NBC's "The Voice," will be Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins.
Shelton is famous for such hits as "Austin," "God Gave Me You," "Hillbilly Bone" and "Some Beach."
Shelton headlined the American Kickoff concert at Air Force Academy in the fall of 2017.
BLAKE SHELTON’S “FRIENDS AND HEROES 2020” DATES
2/13 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
2/14 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
2/15 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
2/20 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena
2/21 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
2/22 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
2/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
3/5 – Glendale, CA – Gila River Arena
3/6 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
3/7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
3/11 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
3/12 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
3/14 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
3/19 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
3/20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
3/21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena