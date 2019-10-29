Grammy Award-winning country music star Sturgill Simpson will drop by Pepsi Center on April 25.
The singer songwriter's new "Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look'n Tour" will roll into the Mile High City on the tailwind of the release of his fourth album, "Sound & Fury," which dropped in September.
Country, bluegrass and folk artist Tyler Childers will open the show.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 8. Call 800-745-3000 or go online to ticketmaster.com.
Simpson's third album, the 2016 "A Sailor's Guide to Earth," took home a Grammy for best country album. The musician is often compared to Waylon Jennings' outlaw country style, though Simpson has said he's tried to model his career after that of fellow country singer Dwight Yoakam.