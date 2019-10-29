Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy with scattered snow showers and flurries becoming a steady accumulating snow later. High near 20F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.