Country music superstar Alan Jackson is headed to Colorado in 2020.
Jackson has been a force since 1990 when he released the single "Here in the Real World." He has racked up numerous hits over the past 30 years, ranging from “Chattahoochee" to “Gone Country" to “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere." He's also a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Jackson is set to play Oct. 3 at Pepsi Center in Denver.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available by phone at 800-745-3000 and online at pepsicenter.com and alanjackson.com/tour.
Tenille Townes, known for songs such as "Somebody's Daughter" and "Jersey on the Wall," will open for Jackson on the majority of his shows.
Their stop in Colorado also will showcase a surprise musician who plays at AJ’s Good Time Bar, the honky-tonk Jackson owns in downtown Nashville.