Country music star Travis Tritt will bring a solo, acoustic show to Pikes Peak Center on Feb. 28.
Tickets start at $32.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 520-7469 or go online to pikespeakcenter.com or axs.com.
The Grammy Award winner's hits include "Country Club,” “Help Me Hold On,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody” and “Drift Off to Dream." Recently, he's joined "Real Country," a music showcase series on USA Network, where he and fellow country musicians Shania Twain and Jake Owen give solo artists, duos and groups the chance to become one of the industry's newest breakout acts.