I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to see some concerts in 2022. There are lots of exciting shows planned in Colorado Springs and around the state and now might be the time to start planning on which tickets to buy.
Here’s some live-music highlights for the first half of the new year.
January
If you haven’t yet visited Vultures, the newest music venue in Colorado Springs, put it on your list for 2022. The intimate listening room opened in November in the former location of Angry Pirate Bar and next door to The Black Sheep. Kick off your year with a show on Jan. 15 featuring Lady Denim, an indie band based in Fort Collins. For tickets, $18, visit vulturesrocks.com.
Other shows:
• Saturday: Leo & the Lark will play their final show as a band at Armadillo Ranch in Manitou Springs
• Jan 28: Tool at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs
• Jan. 29: Futuristic, Chris Rivers and more at Sunshine Studios Live in Colorado Springs
February
Over a career spanning nearly 20 years, William Elliot Whitmore has become a formidable name in folk music. He splits his time between touring and the same family farm in Iowa where he grew up, an endearing detail that fits his image on stage as a one-man-band with a banjo. See him, along with opening act Wheelwright, on Feb. 19 at Lulu’s in Manitou Springs. For tickets, $15-$18, visit lulusdownstairs.com
Other shows:
• Feb. 16: Kacey Musgraves with King Princess and Muna at Ball Arena in Denver
• Feb. 25-26: Mark Chesnutt at Boot Barn Hall in Colorado Springs
March
The songs are well-known: “Georgia on My Mind,” “Ain’t No Mountain” and “Let the Good Times Roll.” But they have perhaps never been heard like this. The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will take on the hits of Ray Charles and Motown music during a concert featuring singer and pianist Ellis Hall. The shows are set for March 18 and March 19 at Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs. For tickets, visit pikespeakcenter.com
Another show:
• March 19: Sierra Ferrell and Nick Shoulders at The Black Sheep in Colorado Springs
April
If you didn’t think country music could pull off punk, think again while listening to Sarah Shook and the Disarmers. The North Carolina-based band released two new songs in December and has a new album due out in early 2022. See them play on April 8 at Lulu’s Downstairs in Manitou Springs. For tickets, $15, visit lulusdownstairs.com
Other shows:
April 24: Reckless Kelly at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center in Colorado Springs
April 28: Gary Allan at Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs
May
Turnpike Troubadours surprised us all when they announced their “indefinite hiatus” was coming to an end after more than two years. The beloved country band plans to return to playing live music at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison with shows on May 14 and May 15. Tickets might be tough to get, but they’re on sale at redrocksonline.com
• May 28: Jake Owen at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs
• May 27-29: MeadowGrass Music Festival at La Foret Conference & Retreat Center in Colorado Springs
June
If you’re looking for a summer getaway fueled by country music, consider a three-day festival in Grand Junction. Country Jam’s lineup includes Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw. A three-day pass starts at $145. For more info, visit countryjam.com.
Another show:
June 12: Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons at Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs
