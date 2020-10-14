Thursday
• Pop band Marianas Trench will play at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Guitarist Pete Lincoln will play “Songs & Memories No. 9” at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Singer-songwriter Sara Niemitz will present her “Twenty Twenty” album release show at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host blues musician Doug MacLeod at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join rock band The Iguanas at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host Todd Snider, who combines Americana, alternative and folk music, at 8 p.m. on swallowhill music-eb.ticketfly.com.
Friday
• Treme Brass Band plays at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join multi-percussionist Fran Vielma for “US Army Blues” at 2 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Heavyweights Brass Band will perform at 3 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Hard rock band Crown the Empire presents “The Battle of Los Angeles” at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host Elyse Jeanette, accompanied by folk artist Gil Clark, at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Saxophonist Jeff Coffin is joined by the Nu Gurus at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
Saturday
• Join dance/electronic musician LP Giobbi at 11:30 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville, Danika & the Jeb, presents “The Show Must Go On(Line)” at noon on stageit.com.
• ’70s singer-songwriter Morgan James will perform ballads and blues at 3 p.m. stageit.com.
• Cellist Sarah Schoeffler hosts “Lutoslawski, Martinu and Bacewicz” at 3:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Trance, techno and progressive music duo Cosmic Gate plays at 4 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Marc Antarez will present “Rocktober Jam” album release at 4:30 p.m. stageit.com.
• Damian McGinty, a member of Celtic Thunder, presents “An Inspirational Sunday” at 5 p.m. stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk group the Krickets at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Folk group the Outcrops performs at 6 p.m. stageit.com.
Sunday
• Pop artist Keith Harkin will present “Sunday Sessions All Irish” at 1:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join New West Symphony at 4 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Irish tenor Emmet Cahill will present a special 30th birthday show at 4 p.m. stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk singer-songwriter Antje Duvekot and alternative country artist Korby Lenker at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• The Light Meeting will play guitar and cello music at 6 p.m. Info at bandsintown.com.
• Pop singer Alyssa Jacey performs at 7 p.m. stageit.com.
Monday
• English singer-songwriter Gary Numan performs at noon. Info at bandsintown.com.
• Singer and upright bass player Amy LaVere presents “Love Stream Happy Hour” at 4:30 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host blues singer the Reverend Shawn Amos at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join Brad Byrd and the Quarantine All-Stars for folk music at 7 p.m. on Information at bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Join rock artist Just Joe at 10 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Lead singer of the Charlatans Tim Burgess will play at noon. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Enjoy indie folk, pop and rock music with The Accidentals at 5 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Funk band Tank and the Bangas performs at 7 p.m. stageit.com.
• Folk and blues band South for the Winter will host an album release show and Q&A at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Jazz guitarist Will Brahm will play a solo concert at 8:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
Wednesday
• Join folk artist Eli Lev at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Folk band Modern Hinterland will perform at 1:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Vermont singer and guitarist Michael Stridsberg presents “Stuck at Home” concert at 5 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Rock musician Adrian Conner will play at 8 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Alternative/Americana band Late Season Blooms plays at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.