Thursday
• Classical artist Brian Cheney and pianist Cathy Venable present “Music Theater Decades — The 1990s” at 5 p.m. stageit.com.
• Alternative/indie group Michigan Rattlers plays at 5:30 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Pop singer-songwriter Alex Angelo will perform at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live presents “Prompt Reply” with Erin, Matt & Natalie in-theround at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join Southern rock, soul group Lake at Street Drive at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Rock band From Ashes to New presents “Panic” album release at 10 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
Friday
• Giant Rooks, an indie rock band from Germany, plays at 1 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host Ragged Union, a bluegrass group from Boulder, at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Rock band Royal Bliss plays live from Pale Horse Studios at 7 p.m. stageit.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents folk rock band Dawes at 7 p.m. Go to live.axs.com for information.
• Christian rock band Needtobreathe performs at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join country artist Josh Mirenda as part of the “Summer Sway Streamathon 2020” at 8 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
Saturday
• The Metropolitan Opera presents Lise Davidsen live from Oslo at 11 a.m. Cost is $20. Tickets available at metstarslive. brightcove-services.com.
• Join American jazz composer and pianist Ramsey Lewis for “Saturday Salon” at noon on stageit.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents rock band Idles at 2 and 4:45 p.m. Go to live.axs.com for information.
• Join rock band Switchfoot at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host alternative country and contemporary folk music artist Eliot Bronson at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Guitarist Cary Morin presents “Live from the Launching Pad” at 9 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
Sunday
• Hard rock band Seether plays at 1 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Will Kimbrough at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join folk band Society of Broken Souls at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Enjoy “I Sing the Sax Electric” with dance and electronic music artist Noah Peterson at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Folk rock artist Taylor John Williams presents “Song of a Dead Man” five-year anniversary concert at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Nick Drummond Band, a folk band, presents “Under the Stars Live” at 7:30 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
Monday
• Dutch electronic trio Dash Berlin will pay at noon Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk group Pete’s Posse at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Folk artist Ben Balmer will play at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Johnny Top presents an acoustic quarantine show at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Mexican singer-songwriter Vanessa Zamora during the Levitt in Your Living Room Virtual Concert Series at 6 p.m. on levittdenver.org/free-events.
• Country singer, fiddler and guitarist Lille Mae performs at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
Tuesday
• Predator Dub Assassins will play at 11 a.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join German guitarist Ottmar Liebert at 11:30 a.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Guitarist Hamish Anderson will perform at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Oliver Bates Craven at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Pop artist Ilene Angel will host a living-room concert at 6 p.m.on stageit.com.
• The Band of Heathens presents “Good Time Supper Club” at 6:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Keyboardist Bob Malone plays at 7 p.m.on stageit.com.
Wednesday
• Join hip hop artist and multi-instrumentalist Christylez Bacon at 5:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host singer and guitarist Vilray at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• American jam band Umphrey’s McGee performs at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Jazz pianist John Proulx presents “Jazz Off the Plaza” at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Vocalist and rhythm guitarist William DuVall presents a birthday week celebration concert at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
