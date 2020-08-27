Dawes

Courtesy of C-Ville Weekly Virtual Home Sets presents folk rock band Dawes at 7 p.m. Friday.

Thursday

• Classical artist Brian Cheney and pianist Cathy Venable present “Music Theater Decades — The 1990s” at 5 p.m. stageit.com.

• Alternative/indie group Michigan Rattlers plays at 5:30 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.

• Pop singer-songwriter Alex Angelo will perform at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.

• Swallow Hill Facebook Live presents “Prompt Reply” with Erin, Matt & Natalie in-theround at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.

• Join Southern rock, soul group Lake at Street Drive at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.

• Rock band From Ashes to New presents “Panic” album release at 10 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.

Friday

• Giant Rooks, an indie rock band from Germany, plays at 1 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.

• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host Ragged Union, a bluegrass group from Boulder, at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.

• Rock band Royal Bliss plays live from Pale Horse Studios at 7 p.m. stageit.com.

• Virtual Home Sets presents folk rock band Dawes at 7 p.m. Go to live.axs.com for information.

• Christian rock band Needtobreathe performs at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.

• Join country artist Josh Mirenda as part of the “Summer Sway Streamathon 2020” at 8 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.

Saturday

• The Metropolitan Opera presents Lise Davidsen live from Oslo at 11 a.m. Cost is $20. Tickets available at metstarslive. brightcove-services.com.

• Join American jazz composer and pianist Ramsey Lewis for “Saturday Salon” at noon on stageit.com.

• Virtual Home Sets presents rock band Idles at 2 and 4:45 p.m. Go to live.axs.com for information.

• Join rock band Switchfoot at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.

• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host alternative country and contemporary folk music artist Eliot Bronson at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.

• Guitarist Cary Morin presents “Live from the Launching Pad” at 9 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.

Sunday

• Hard rock band Seether plays at 1 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.

• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Will Kimbrough at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.

• Join folk band Society of Broken Souls at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.

• Enjoy “I Sing the Sax Electric” with dance and electronic music artist Noah Peterson at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.

• Folk rock artist Taylor John Williams presents “Song of a Dead Man” five-year anniversary concert at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Nick Drummond Band, a folk band, presents “Under the Stars Live” at 7:30 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.

Monday

• Dutch electronic trio Dash Berlin will pay at noon Go to bandsintown.com for information.

• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk group Pete’s Posse at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.

• Folk artist Ben Balmer will play at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Johnny Top presents an acoustic quarantine show at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Join Mexican singer-songwriter Vanessa Zamora during the Levitt in Your Living Room Virtual Concert Series at 6 p.m. on levittdenver.org/free-events.

• Country singer, fiddler and guitarist Lille Mae performs at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.

Tuesday

• Predator Dub Assassins will play at 11 a.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.

• Join German guitarist Ottmar Liebert at 11:30 a.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.

• Guitarist Hamish Anderson will perform at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Oliver Bates Craven at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.

• Pop artist Ilene Angel will host a living-room concert at 6 p.m.on stageit.com.

• The Band of Heathens presents “Good Time Supper Club” at 6:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Keyboardist Bob Malone plays at 7 p.m.on stageit.com.

Wednesday

• Join hip hop artist and multi-instrumentalist Christylez Bacon at 5:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host singer and guitarist Vilray at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.

• American jam band Umphrey’s McGee performs at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.

• Jazz pianist John Proulx presents “Jazz Off the Plaza” at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Vocalist and rhythm guitarist William DuVall presents a birthday week celebration concert at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.

