Thursday
• Pop artist Tim Schou will present his last 2020 show at noon on stageit.com.
• Join English pop singer Kim Wilde at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Irish tenor Paul Byrom performs at 3 p.m. stageit.com.
• Guitarist and vocalist John Mazz plays at 5:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Irish singing group Celtic Thunder plays at 5:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Singer Laine Hardy, season 17 winner of “American Idol,” will perform at 6:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Friday
• Classical vocalist Gemma Turner performs at 1 p.m. stageit.com.
• Punk rock artist Patti Smith will play at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• English singer Dua Lipa will perform at 1:30 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join country songwriter Don Schiltz at 6 p.m. stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Live will host country artist Mary Chapin Carpenter at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Revolution of Celebration, featuring Farnia, Toosii2x and Amanda Cerny, will be presented at 6 p.m., go online for cost. Tickets at ticketweb.com.
Saturday
• Acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville, Danika & the Jeb, will play at noon on stageit.com.
• Folk group Show of Hands will perform at 12:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join German-Italian singer Nevio Passaro at noon on stageit.com.
• Keyboardist Tom Brislin performs at 2 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Live will host blues artist Ray Bonneville at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• County artist Kristie Kraus plays at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Sunday
• Join violinist Hannah Woolmer at 9 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Country artist Todd Barrow plays at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Irish soprano Celine Byrne will perform at noon on stageit.com.
• Join rock group the Dirty Denims at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Keith Harkin will present “Sunday Session” at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Nathan Aweau for jazz and Hawaiian music at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
Monday
• Denver indie musician and vocalist Jenny Shawhan plays at 12:45 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• English singer-songwriter Yungblud plays at 4 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Niki Kennedy performs at 4 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join Japor for rock music at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jazz musican Noah Preminger will play at 5:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Guitarist and singer Zane Carney plays at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Join Christian artist John Finch at 1:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Singer-pianist Todd Alsup performs at 4:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Ilene Angel will host a living room concert at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• British-American tenor Graham Nash will perform at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Keyboardist Bob Malone plays at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Rebirth Brass Band at 8 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Percussive guitarist and singer Newton Faulkner performs at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• William Fitzsimmons, whose music has been featured on “Grey’s Anatomy,” will play at 3 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• County music duo the Reklaws will play at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Country artist Pamela Mary will perform at 6:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join pianist Marco Benevento at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• A cappella group Home Free performs at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
