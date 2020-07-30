Thursday
• Join Clint Black at 8 a.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Janet Devlin, a Northern Irish singer-songwriter, will perform at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• The KVB, a British audio-visual duo whose sound has been described as electronic, psychedelic and post-punk, will play at 1 and 8 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Singer/storyteller and Longmont resident Wolf Loescher will play at 7 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock artist Andrew Nolte presents “It’s Not You, It’s Me?” at 7 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
• The Colorado Music Festival finale will feature the festival’s own musicians playing movements from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 at 7:30 p.m. on coloradomusicfestival.org.
• American folk singer Raye Zaragoza will host “Studio Apt. Tour” at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
Friday
• Join Gaelic Storm for traditional Irish music at 4 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Contemporary country music artist Reatha Pitman will play at 4 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Country singer Mac McAnally will perform at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream- concerts.
• Argentine rock band Divididos will play at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream- concerts.
• Join Cat Madden for the “Van Jam Battle 2020” at 8 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
• Pianist and composer Aarón Mendoza will present a YouTube live concert at 8:05 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
Saturday
• The Metropolitan Opera presents Renée Fleming live from Washington at 11 a.m. Cost is $20. Tickets available at metstarslive.brightcove-services.com.
• JD McPherson, known for his retro sound rooted in rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly and rhythm and blues music of the 1950s, will perform at 1 and 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Mike Garrigan will host “Semigloss Albatross” album release party at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Former Twilight Singers member Greg Dulli will play at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Bluegrass band Kitchen Dwellers will perform at 7 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
Sunday
• Howard Jones will present a solo piano concert at 1 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join violinist Hannah Woolmer for “Film Music” at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Violet Bell, who blends folk, soul and bluegrass, will play at 2 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
• Jenn Bostic, a country and Christian music singer, will perform with special guest Brian Sutherland at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Electric blues guitarist and vocalist Toronzo Cannon will present “Millennium Park at Home: Blues Music Live” at 5 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Former Blitzkid lead singer Argyle Goolsby will present “ACWNN Live” at 3 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
• Join rockabilly band Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones at 5 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Ben Balmer will play at 6 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
• Dance and electronic band Capyac performs at 7 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Singer and guitarist May Erlewine will host “ Whole Again: Words of Wisdom and Song” at 5 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
• Join jazz vocalist and guitarist Allan Harris for “Harlem After Dark, Unplugged” at 5:30 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
• Southern gospel group the Mark Trammell Quartet will present “Sing the Glory Down” at 6 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
• Ilene Angel will host a birthday concert at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Gary Stockdale will present “Safe @ Home” concert at 6:30 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
• “Tunes on a Tuesday” will host rock band King Cardinal at 7 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Elles Bailey plays “Ain’t Nothing But the Blues” at 12:30 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
• Join contemporary Christian musician Matthew West at 5 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Chris Mitchell presents “Sax and the City” at 6 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
• The Cirotti Trio, with guitarist Joe Cirotti, bassist Peter Lister and mandolinist Mike Alexander, will perform at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Roses from Bones, an indie folk project created by singer-songwriter Chris Fritz, will play at 7 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
• Acoustic folk rock band Toast and Jam will play at 7 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.