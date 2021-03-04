Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. High 42F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Then some clearing later. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.