Thursday
• Folk artist Mo Stroemel plays at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join guitarist Bill Leverty at 6:30 p.m. for “Thursday Night Jam” on stageit.com.
• Enjoy “Jazz Night” featuring Jana Lee and The Power That Be at 7 p.m. Tickets: goldroomlive.com.
• Country music artist Hannah Bethel plays at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Jazz artist Max Ribner will perform with singer Saeeda Wright at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join hip-hop group Los Rakas at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Friday
• Classical vocalist Gemma Turner performs at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join folk guitarist James Spaite at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Blues trio Brother Chunky will perform at 2:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock band When Particles Collide will play at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Winter Warp 21 will take place at 6 p.m. with cover sets by Felicity, No Handouts, Loudmouth and more. Tickets: montgomerydrive.com/winterwarp.
• Neo-folk artist Amythyst Kiah performs at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Saturday
• Folk artist Libby Phippard presents “Tell Me I Can Fly” at 12:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join indie rock band The Besnard Lakes at 5 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Corky Siegel presents “Chamber Blues” at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host country singer Brandy Clark at 6 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.
• Join Christian music artist Rosemary Ajoseh at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jazz duo Moon Hooch will perform at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
Sunday
• Join Danish pop artist Tim Schou at noon on stageit.com.
• Alternative/indie artist Ellie Gowers plays at 12:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join contemporary Christian musician Matthew West at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock artist Jax Hollow performs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Zoe Guiguneo along with Maria Manna present “Women in Jazz” at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Blues artist Michael Grimm plays at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Irish singer-songwriter Sonia D will present an acoustic show at 12:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join alternative/indie band Myriam Adams at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Classic soul artist Nathalie Miranda performs at 4:45 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop dup Madison Violet will play at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen plays at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Swedish singer Zara Larsson will perform at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Folk/rock musician Jason Manns will play at 10:10 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Alternative/indie singer Barton Hartshorn will perform at 10:30 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Folk guitarist Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers plays at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join “The Rude Blues Jam” with house band and open mic at 7 p.m. Tickets: goldroomlive.com.
• Heart Strings for Hope presents Tim McGraw, Scott McCreery and more at 7 p.m. More info: vye.live/events.
• Acoustic rock music artist Dusty Grant will perform at 7:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Dance/electronics musician Ben Gomori plays at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Country singer Megan Katarina performs at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join guitarist Jeff Peterson at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop singer Alec Minichini performs at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Plain White T’s plays at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join punk band Snailmate at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.