Thursday
• Belgian blues and pop musician Guy Verlinde plays at 12:30 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Country singer Raul Malo performs at 5:30 p.m. Information: ticketweb.com.
• Denver’s Envy Alo will perform their unique brand of Cookin’ Colorado Soul at 7 p.m. Information: levittdenver.org/virtual-concert-series.
• Join guitarist Bill Leverty at 6 p.m. for “Thursday Night Jam” on stageit.com.
• Country singer Travis Denning will perform at 6 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• CU presents the Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band at 7:30 p.m. Information: cupresents.org.
Friday
• Virtual Home Sets presents rapper Tinie Tempah at noon p.m. Information: live.axs.com.
• Alternative band the Pink Diamond Revue will play at 12:45 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Psychedelic rock band Hobo Village will perform at 3 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Classic soul artist Nathalie Miranda presents the music of Queen at 4:45 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join rock band Justin and the Cosmics at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Soul band St. Paul and the Broken Bones play at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Saturday
• English singer and acoustic musician Steve Knightley performs at 12:30 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join singer and pianist Charlotte Martin at 4 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Country rock singer Garrison Starr presents “Red Boots Roots Virtual House Concert” at 5 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Dead Letter Office presents a tribute to R.E.M. at 5:30 p.m. Information: ticketweb.com.
• Country, folk pop singer Allie Dunn performs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join soul group The Suffers at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Sunday
• Pianist Daniel Roberts will perform Debussy, Chopin and more at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join jazz guitarist Adam Hawley at 3 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Beyond Purple presents a Deep Purple tribute at 5:30 p.m. Information: ticketweb.com.
• Saxophonist Michael Lington presents “A Soulful Sunday” at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Olivia Shaw and Emma Rose will play folk music as part of Swallow Hill Virtual Live at 6 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.
• CU presents the university’s men and women choirs at 7:30 p.m. Information: cupresents.org.
Monday
• Ambient duo Brueder Selke performs at noon. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Irish singer-songwriter Sonia D will present an acoustic session at 12:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Scottish alternative blues songwriter and musician Dave Arcari will perform at 1 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join Southern gospel group Charlie Sexton and Homecoming at 5 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Rock musician Jeff Lane presents “Just Another Monday Night in East Tennessee” at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Alternative rock singer Sydney Sprague performs at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Folk, rock musician Jason Manns will play at 11:10 a.m. stageit.com.
• Singer and guitarist Chris Beall will perform at noon. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join rhythm and blues singer and musician for “BettySoo’s Nobody’s Happy Hour” at 5:30 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Alternative, Americana band Late Season Blooms will play at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join “The Rude Blues Jam” with the house band and open mic at 7 p.m. Tickets: goldroomlive.com.
• Electronic dance music duo Sofi Tukker performs at 8 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Join jazz musician Nanna Carling at 10 a.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Scottish-Danish folk duo The Quiggs will play music from Scotland at 12:30 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Violinist Hannah Woolmer presents “Wednesday Wisdom” at 1 p.m. stageit.com.
• Folk artist Tre Burt plays at 1 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Progressive metal band Jupiter Hollow will play at 4:30 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join rock band Glostik Willy at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.