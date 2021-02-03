Thursday
• Australian-American indie pop musician Hazel English plays at 11 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Guitarist Pete Lincoln will play “Songs & Memories” at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Irish singer-songwriter Sonia D will present an acoustic session at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Dave “Nomad” Miller, lead singer for rock ‘n’ roll band Drifting Compass, at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Irish singing group Celtic Thunder plays at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk artist Vicky Emerson performs at 8 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Friday
• Join violinist Hannah Woolmer for “Friday Fun” at 2 p.m. stageit.com.
• Folk rock artist Pearse McGloughlin performs at 3 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join indie rock band Besnard Lakes at 5 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.
• American rapper Blaze Ya Dead Homie performs at 6 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will present an Old-Fashioned Hootenanny at 7 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Pop singer and guitarist Jackie Venson plays at 8 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Saturday
• Guitarist Gary Lucas performs at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• ’70s singer-songwriter Morgan James presents “Memphis Soul” at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock band Silverstein plays at 3 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Australian musician Katie Cole will play a goodbye 2020 concert at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join rock band Small Town Titans at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• New-wave vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Matthew Wilder performs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Sunday
• Join pop band My Silent Bravery at 9 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Canadian vocalist and harmonica player Harpdog Brown will perform at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Alternative, indie musician Linda Pitmon joins Steve Wynn at 3 and 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Indie artist Jenn Grinels presents “New Year, New Music” at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop artist Niki Kennedy performs at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Monday
• English singer and acoustic musician Steve Knightley performs at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Folk banjo player Michael J. Miles plays at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join country singer Kenny Ray Horton at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Country music star Sara Evans presents “Closet Chaos” at 6:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Christian musician Andy Gullahorn performs at 6:45 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Folk and indie rock artist Beth Bombara will play at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Folk/rock musician Jason Manns will play at 10:10 a.m. stageit.com.
• Alternative/indie artist Lenparrot performs at 11 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Sibling blue-rock group Jocelyn and Chris Arndt will present “Road to Nowhere” at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville Danika & the Jeb will play noon and 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop/rock singer Nick Fradiani presents “Love is All You Need” at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Shakey Graves for blues, folk, country, and rock and roll music at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• English multi-instrumentalist Phil Beer performs at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join guitarist Cary Morin at 2 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Senie Hunt performs at 4 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Trance and progressive artist Avian Invasion plays at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join Boston-based percussionist Julian Loida at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Jeremy Zucker will perform at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette