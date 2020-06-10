Multiple days
• Join Sure Sure, Los Angeles-based indie rockers, for their Home Home Tour 2020, 4 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. Purchase tickets at suresuremusic.com.
• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson’s Live House Performance is at 5 p.m. Saturdays. Go to waynewilkinson.com for information.
• Enjoy Reggae Jamz every Sunday at 8-8:30 p.m. with Paul Anthony’s “Social Distance Sundays” on stageit.com.
• “Live from Home” hosted by Ticketmaster, with daily livestreams from your favorite artists; ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY
• Indian drummer Darshan Doshi will perform at 8:30 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Join singer-songwriter Chris Barron for the Thirsty Thursday Happy Hour at 2:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk singer Raye Zaragoza will host the Studio Apartment Tour at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join the Tortured Soul concert at 10 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
FRIDAY
• “Poetry in America” event with music from Sunday in the Park with George at 5 p.m. on sheencenter.org/poetry.
• Country artist Harry Gertsen will play at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Chris Daughtry will play a fan’s choice concert at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Blue October will play songs from the “Approaching Normal” album at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Carrie Welling will host her Album Cover Reveal Show at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Anne Roos and David Blonski will present a Celtic harp and flute album preview, 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale for their Building a Better World through Song concert at 6:30 p.m. on kidssing.org.
• Anythink’s Backyard Concert Series will host the Walker Williams Band, a Rocky Mountain country music band, at 6:30-8 p.m. on facebook.com/ilovemyanythink.
• Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Jazz 93.5 will host the Jazz in Your Garden Series with Tony Exum Jr. at 7 p.m. Go to gssepiscopal.org/music/musicjazz-concerts for information.
• Corby Leigh Kemp will hold his All Original Country(ish) showcase at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
SATURDAY
• ’70s singer-songwriter Morgan James will perform at 1 p.m. stageit.com.
• Nerf Herder, an American rock band known for modern punk style songs, will perform at 2 p.m. stageit.com.
• Sibling duo Theo and Brenna will present “Live with Nashville Tunestream” at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers will play at 9 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
SUNDAY
• Join Indie rock band Susto for “Sunday Brunch” at 11 a.m. stageit.com.
• “Sunday Sessions” will host Keith Harkin at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jenn Bostic, a country and Christian music singer, will present “Songs I’ve Never Recorded” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Bekah Barnett and the Urban Minstrel will present a soulful Sunday celebration at 6:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
• Indie artist Jenn Grinels will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday on stageit.com.
MONDAY
• Electric bassist Amina Scott and friends will play at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join singer and fiddler Sara Milonovich for a stay-at-home session at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Melanie Horsnell, singer-songwriter from New South Wales, Australia, will present a tiny house concert at 6:45 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Slack key guitar and falsetto artist Bobby Moderow Jr. at 9 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
TUESDAY
• DJ Behrouz will present “Love is in the Air Live Stream” at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join pianist Max Holm at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Emmy-nominated composer Gary Stockdale will play a “Safe @Home” concert at 6:30 p.m. Informationat bandsintown.com.
• Country music artist August Manley will play at 8 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
WEDNESDAY
• Robert Phillips will play a classical guitar recital at 1 p.m.on stageit.com.
• Carbon fiber cello player Sarah Clanton will present “We Belong Wednesday Live” at 2:55 p.m.on stageit.com.
• Songs from the Couch will host Todd Hurst and 6 p.m.on stageit.com.
• Country music artist August Manley will play at 8 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join Clint Black for the “Blacktop Live” show at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.