Thursday
• Jazz artist Alexis Lombre performs at 11 a.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join ukulele instrumentalist Brittni Paiva at 2 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Join country blues band Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band at 5 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk duo Nathan & Jessie at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Alternative/indie and country band Blue Water Highway plays at 6:10 p.m. on stageit.com.
• American jam band Umphrey’s McGee performs at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Folk singer Kelly Ann presents “Thirsty Thursday Night Hour” at 8 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
Friday
• Opera singer Nikita Faie presents “Acoustic Live Lounge” at 11 a.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Folk rock singer Jack Savoretti plays at 1:30 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join violinist Hannah Woolmer for “Friday Fun” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Blues guitarist and singer Rory Block presents a home concert at 5:30 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host electric blues singer Johnny Sansone at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join Patti Smith for an evening of words and music at 7 p.m., $30. Registration required at mumrr.com.
• Greensky Bluegrass will perform at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
Saturday
• Singer-songwriter and guitarist Grace Petrie will perform at 1 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Devin Townsend, a Canadian musician, songwriter and producer, plays at 2 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join bass guitar player Stu Hamm at 3 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Folk artist Jay Nash presents “Live from Round Island” at 5 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk and pop musician Daniel Champagne at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Spanish singing group Mocedades performs at 7 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
Sunday
• Join singer-songwriter Roxanne de Bastion at 1 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Country and Christian music singer Jenn Bostic, along with special guest Damien Home, will perform at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Indie rock and folk musician Steven Adams plays at 2 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• The Patrice Pike Band presents “Keep the Faith” at 6 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host pop singer Kaitlyn Williams at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• County Fuzz presents The Wonderful Nobodies at 7 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Join country music star Sara Evans at 1 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host harmonica player Nic Clark at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Acoustic artist Rorie Kelly presents “Monday Night Muses” at 6 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Join Della Mae as part of the “Kimber and Avril’s Fiddle Hoedown” at 6 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Jazz and funk artist John Medeski will play at 5 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Join jazz vocalist and guitarist Allan Harris for “Harlem After Dark, Unplugged” at 5:30 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host neo-folk artist Amythyst Kiah at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join keyboardist Bob Malone at 7 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter and visual artist Devendra Banhart plays at 1 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Join trumpeter Michael Sarian for the New Aurora album release at 6 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Enjoy an evening of blues with the Atlanta Cafe Band at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host rock musician Walter Salsa-Humara at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join Middleman Burr, a husband and wife duo, at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Indie-folk string quartet Late for the Train performs at 8 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• The No Hands Brass Band will play at 8 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, The gazette, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM