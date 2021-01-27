Thursday
• Gospel artist Toshi Reagon performs at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join guitarist John David Black at 4:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Country musician Don Schlitz will perform at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Blues guitarist and singer Meg Williams will play at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host Open Stage: Share Your Tunes on Zoom! at 7 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2021 with music from Billie Eilish and Foo Fighters, 7 p.m. More info: live.axs.com.
Friday
• Acoustic rock musician Oliver Sean performs at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join pop accordion artist Jet Black Pearl at 2 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Metal band Scour will play at 5 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Portuguese singer Mariza presents “Mariza Sings Amália” at 6 p.m. Tickets: thetownhall.org.
• Virtual Home Sets presents an album release show with indie band Clap Your Hands Say Yeah at 6 p.m. More info: live.axs.com.
• Join hip-hop/rap artist Dave B at 8 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
Saturday
• Join American jazz composer and pianist Ramsey Lewis for “Love Notes” at noon on stageit.com.
• Alternative rock singer and guitarist Miles Hunt performs at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock and heavy metal band Dream Theater will play at 5 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host singer Mollie O’Brien and guitarist Rich Moore at 7 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Funk artist Bootsy Collins performs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jazz band Christopher Brown Trio plays at 9 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
Sunday
• Join Indian slide guitarist Joel Veena at 9 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Christian and gospel singer Denise Rosier performs at 11 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Keith Harkin will present “Stories of the Road” at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk rock artist Aaron Lee Tasjan performs at 7 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Join Taylor John Williams for “Billboard No. 1s of the Past Decade” at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• County artist Kirstie Kraus plays at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Join Louis Heriveaux and Tommy Sauter for jazz music at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen plays at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Ben Balmer will play at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Christian/gospel singer Petula Beckles performs at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join country singer Kenny Ray Horton at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Folk and indie rock artist Beth Bombara will play at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Irish singing group Celtic Thunder plays at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk singer David Berkeley performs at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Blues guitarist and singer Rory Block plays at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Pop/rock singer Nick Fradiani will present “Love is All You Need” at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join pianist Andrew Cooperstock featuring piano music by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer George Walker at 7:30 p.m. More info: cupresents.org.
• Neo-folk artist Justin Trawick performs at 10 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Guitarist Justin Duhaime will be joined by David Renaud at 10 a.m. More information: bandsintown.com.
• Join pop/rock band Chasing Deer at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Matt Sucich plays at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Country singer JJ Voss will perform at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock musician Jeff Lane presents “Jeff’s Garage Wednesdays” at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Old-time music multi-instrumentalist Dom Flemons plays at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.