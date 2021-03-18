Thursday
• Multi-genre, multi-instrumentalist musician Stephen Saletta performs at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Blues/soul musician Danielle Nicole will play at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Join techno-electro musician Speaker Honey at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Casey Jo & the Friday Night Dads will perform at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join “Jazz Night” with TE3 — Tony Exum Jr. Trio at 7 p.m. Tickets: goldroomlive.com.
• Jazz pianist Miro Sprague performs at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Friday
• Nordic folk band Dreamer’s Circus will perform at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host folk singer and multi-instrumentalist John McCutcheon at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.
• Metal and post-grunge band RA will play at 6 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Join jazz singer Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents English singer-songwriter Charli XCX at 7 p.m. More info: live.axs.com.
• Folk band Stillhouse Junkies will play at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Saturday
• Marimbist Makoto Nakura performs at 10:45 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Blues artist Arthur J. Labrique presents “Blues@home” at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• CU presents the Chamber Music Showcase at 4:30 p.m. More info: cupresents.org.
• Join ‘60s and ‘70s rock band Starburn at 6 p.m. Tickets: stargazerstheatre.com.
• Join the “Come Fly With Us” concerts to benefit the Tim Tebow Foundation. featuring Tony Exum Jr. , at 7 p.m. Tickets: goldroomlive.com.
• Blues musician Taj Mahal will host the “Roots Rising Showcase” at 7 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.
Sunday
• Americana singer Michael McDermott presents his “The House Arrest” record release show at 10 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host singer and ukulele, guitar and bass player Casey Cormier at 3 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.
• Pianist Daniel Roberts will play at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson will perform at 5 p.m. More info: facebook.com/ waynewilkinsonjazzguitarist.
• Join the Larry Sieberth Trio for the “Snug Harbor Jazz Festival” at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Country music band Herrick will play at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Singer and guitarist Tyler Alexis performs at 9 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Irish singer-songwriter Sonia D will present an acoustic session at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Classic soul artist Nathalie Miranda performs at 2:45 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Singer and guitarist Tyler Alexis plays at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Pop singer and multi-instrumentalist Rachael Sage will perform at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen plays at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Folk/rock musician Jason Manns will play at 10:10 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk artist Bea Troxel plays at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Country singer and guitarist Donna Frost performs at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pianist Katy Marquardt will play at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join “The Rude Blues Jam” with house band and open mic at 7 p.m. Tickets: goldroomlive.com.
• Alternative/Americana band Late Season Blooms play at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Wednesday
• Join Scottish-Danish folk duo The Quiggs at 1:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Crowded House plays at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Alternative singer-songwriter Molly Jenson plays at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents indie folk rock band Fleet Foxes at 7 p.m. live.axs.com.
• Join guitarist Billy Strings at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• CU presents the Early Music Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. More info: cupresents.org.