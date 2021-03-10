Thursday

• Guitarist Pete Lincoln presents “Songs & Memories” at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.

• R&B singer, songwriter and rapper Khalil performs at 4 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Join guitarist John David Black at 4:30 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Rock band Wild Planes performs at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Amish Outlaws, a cover band, will play at 6 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.

• Join the Trilix Jazz Trio at 7 p.m. Tickets: goldroomlive.com.

Friday

• Join trumpeter Saskia Laroo at 11 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Classic soul artist Nathalie Miranda performs at 4:45 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Country artist Paige King Johnson will play at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Join rock band Alternative Routes at 6 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.

• Folk songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nathan Evans Fox will perform at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.

• R&B band Free Nationals plays at 8:15 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.

Saturday

• Join rock trio Danko Jones at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Guitarist Andy Timmons plays at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Irish musician Ricky Warwick presents “Ricky Warwick’s St. Patrick’s Lockdown Concert” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Join We Banjo 3 live from Ireland at 3 p.m. Tickets: webanjo3.com.

• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host folk/blues singer and guitarist Chris Smither at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.

• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host a full electric set with Taj Mahal starring Phantom Blues Band and guest Jon Cleary at 7 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.

Sunday

• Join country duo Striking Matches at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Folk singer-songwriter Jesse Terry performs at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Husband and wife punk rock band The Dollyrots will perform at 2 p.m. More information: bandsintown.com.

• Join Diane Birch for rock, soul and blues music at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson will perform at 5 p.m. More info: facebook.com/ waynewilkinsonjazzguitarist.

• Smooth jazz vocalist Julie Slim will sing at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

Monday

• Acoustic pop-soul duo Danika & the Jeb will play at noon and 6 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Join Maat Saxophone Quartet at 12:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Rock artist Trevor Finlay presents “#MondayFunday” at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Alternative band Daysormay will perform at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Join Della Mae as part of “Kimber and Avril’s Fiddle Hoedown” at 6 p.m. More information: bandsintown.com.

• Alternative rock singer Sydney Sprague presents “#ACaseOfTheMondays” at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

Tuesday

• Country artist Sky Smeed performs at 11 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Folk/rock musician Jason Manns will play at 11:10 a.m. and noon on stageit.com.

• Irish singing group Celtic Thunder will perform at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Alternative/Americana band Late Season Blooms will play at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Join the Rude Blues Jam at 7 p.m. Tickets: goldroomlive.com.

• Punk band Snailmate plays at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

Wednesday

• Pianist Vera Kooper will play at 12:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Punk rock band Flogging Molly will perform at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Join violinist Hannah Woolmer for “Wednesday Wisdom” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Operatic pop singer-songwriter Michelle Sarasin performs at 5:30 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Join Celtic and Irish rock band Mighty Ploughboys at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.

• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host Avourneen, a Denver-based trio specializing in Irish folk music, at 7 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.

