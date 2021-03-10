Thursday
• Guitarist Pete Lincoln presents “Songs & Memories” at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• R&B singer, songwriter and rapper Khalil performs at 4 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join guitarist John David Black at 4:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock band Wild Planes performs at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Amish Outlaws, a cover band, will play at 6 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Join the Trilix Jazz Trio at 7 p.m. Tickets: goldroomlive.com.
Friday
• Join trumpeter Saskia Laroo at 11 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Classic soul artist Nathalie Miranda performs at 4:45 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Country artist Paige King Johnson will play at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join rock band Alternative Routes at 6 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Folk songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Nathan Evans Fox will perform at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• R&B band Free Nationals plays at 8:15 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
Saturday
• Join rock trio Danko Jones at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Guitarist Andy Timmons plays at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Irish musician Ricky Warwick presents “Ricky Warwick’s St. Patrick’s Lockdown Concert” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join We Banjo 3 live from Ireland at 3 p.m. Tickets: webanjo3.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host folk/blues singer and guitarist Chris Smither at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host a full electric set with Taj Mahal starring Phantom Blues Band and guest Jon Cleary at 7 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.
Sunday
• Join country duo Striking Matches at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk singer-songwriter Jesse Terry performs at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Husband and wife punk rock band The Dollyrots will perform at 2 p.m. More information: bandsintown.com.
• Join Diane Birch for rock, soul and blues music at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson will perform at 5 p.m. More info: facebook.com/ waynewilkinsonjazzguitarist.
• Smooth jazz vocalist Julie Slim will sing at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Acoustic pop-soul duo Danika & the Jeb will play at noon and 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Maat Saxophone Quartet at 12:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock artist Trevor Finlay presents “#MondayFunday” at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Alternative band Daysormay will perform at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join Della Mae as part of “Kimber and Avril’s Fiddle Hoedown” at 6 p.m. More information: bandsintown.com.
• Alternative rock singer Sydney Sprague presents “#ACaseOfTheMondays” at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Country artist Sky Smeed performs at 11 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Folk/rock musician Jason Manns will play at 11:10 a.m. and noon on stageit.com.
• Irish singing group Celtic Thunder will perform at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Alternative/Americana band Late Season Blooms will play at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join the Rude Blues Jam at 7 p.m. Tickets: goldroomlive.com.
• Punk band Snailmate plays at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Pianist Vera Kooper will play at 12:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Punk rock band Flogging Molly will perform at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join violinist Hannah Woolmer for “Wednesday Wisdom” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Operatic pop singer-songwriter Michelle Sarasin performs at 5:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Celtic and Irish rock band Mighty Ploughboys at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host Avourneen, a Denver-based trio specializing in Irish folk music, at 7 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.