Thursday
• Neofolk musician Bity Booker will play at 1 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Pianist Daniel Roberts will play “Gershwin: Rhapsody Blue” with a virtual orchestra at 2:15 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Enjoy an “Evening of Melody” with singer- songwriter Ty Hannah at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host alternative/indie artist Adyn Townes at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Fast Romantics, an indie rock band, plays at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Rock band The Black Moods presents “August Isolation” at 8 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
Friday
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host singer- songwriter David Berkeley at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• American guitarist Norman Brown will perform at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Jazz 93.5 will host the “Jazz in Your Garden” Series with Air Force Academy Pegasus Band at 7 p.m. Go to gssepiscopal.org/music/musicjazz-concerts for information.
• Alternative-indie artist Sam Tinnesz plays at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join R&B/soul artist Jessica Childress at 7 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Enjoy “Old Time Rock and Roll” with guitar- oriented classic rock band Lone State at 10 p.m. on stageit.com.
Saturday
• 1970s singer-songwriter Morgan James presents “MJ Originals and Requests” at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk band Whitherward performs “Two Blue Roses House Concert” at 5 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host Denver-based band MicroGrass at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join Boulder-based Face Vocal Band at 7:30 p.m. on parkerarts.org, $15. Tickets required.
• Alternative/indie band East of Eado will play at 7:30 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Raising Cane’s Virtual Entertainment Series presents rapper Nelly at 8:30 p.m. on raisingcanes.com/virtualentertainment.
Sunday
• Pop artist Sam Locker presents “Locked Down Live” at 12:35 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Keith Harkin plays “Sunday Sessions” at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• LeAnn Rimes “LovE is LivE — Sunday Service” starts at 2 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Country and folk musician Carrie Welling will host “You Make the Set List” Zoom show at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host singer- songwriter Ellis Delaney at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join neo-folk artist Justin Trawick for “The Justin and Lauren Show” at 6 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.Monday
• Hear Ruthie Collins as she blends the vulnerable, the volatile and the serene in her music at 4:30 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host fiddler, banjo player, guitarist and singer Bruce Molsky at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join musician Jon Snodgrass during the Levitt in Your Living Room Virtual Concert Series at 6 p.m. on levittdenver.org/free-events.
• Slack key guitar and falsetto artist Bobby Moderow Jr. plays at 9 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Join keyboardist Scott Guberman at 4 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Doria Roberts plays at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Blues guitarist and singer Rory Block presents a home concert at 5:30 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host Denver singer-songwriter Blake Brown at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• R&B/soul singer Mykal Kilgore plays at 6 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Jazz guitarist Will Brahm performs a quarantine concert at 8:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
Wednesday
• Pop artist Emil Shackelton presents “Songs at the Beach” at 5:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join rock band Plain White T’s, at 6 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk musician Taylor Ashton with special guest Rachael Price at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Drive-By Truckers, an alternative country/southern rock band, will perform with Mike Cooley at 7 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• All-female Bay Area rock band Skip the Needles presents “Women Take the Stage” at 7 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Join Middleman Burr, a husband-and-wife duo, at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.